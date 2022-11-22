Maxwell, Willard F. “Baldy”

PALMYRA: Died on Friday, November 19, 2022 at the age of 83. Private graveside services will be held in St. Ann’s Cemetery where Bill will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Kathy. Bill is survived by his daughter Marie Stauffer and grandchildren Zoe Stauffer and Zach Coyne.

Bill was born on May 4, 1939 in Macedon, NY to Earl C. and Ruth Evelyn Tay Maxwell. He was one of nine siblings. Immediately upon graduating from Palmyra-Macedon High School in 1957 Bill enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. The funeral home proudly flies the Marine Corp flag in honor of his service to our country. After military service he went to work for Kodak where he retired in 1993 after more than 25 years of service as a mechanical engineer. Bill loved to play golf and was a lifetime member of Winged Pheasant Golf Club. He was a fan of the Buffalo Bills and anything Syracuse. A member of the Palmyra Moose Club and the Shortsville American Legion, Bill was a dedicated farmer and very devoted to his land. He was a simple, quiet man who loved his family, tinkering with chain saws and tractors and a cold Genny Cream Ale.

online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com