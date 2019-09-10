May, Adolph Bruce “Bruce”

LYONS/formerly PALMYRA: Adolph Bruce May was born to Adolph Adam and Dorothy Malone May on January 15, 1932 in Rochester, New York, passed away on September 7, 2019, at the age of 87. Bruce, as he preferred to be called, attended Livonia High School where he wrestled and played basketball. Bruce served as a cryptographer in the United Stated Army (1954-1957), and was stationed on the Island of Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea. Graduating from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1959, with a BA in Business Administration, Bruce went on to have a series of interesting career choices. A dedicated and hard worker, Bruce progressed through the system of New York State Civil Service - first working for the Department of Transportation in Hornell, New York. In 1967, Bruce was hired as Personnel Director at Newark State School, and was promoted to the position of Business Officer for the institution - by that time known as Newark Developmental Center. In 1981, Bruce transferred to Monroe Developmental Center, where he was appointed Deputy Director, and from where he retired from public service. A man of many interests, Bruce’s “hobbies” were a lifetime pursuit. A serious competitor, Bruce was a champion pistol shooter as a member of the Citizen’s League in Rochester. He was also a Competitive Bridge Master in the Finger Lakes and Central New York region. An earnest study of war history led Bruce to build and organize a collection of his father’s photos from World War I, in which his father served as a Naval photographer. This collection of photos was a true source of pride for Bruce in his later years. He always enjoyed sharing them with others. Bruce was also an avid coin collector, enjoyed playing euchre with his Palmyra friends, and loved to study politics. Bruce met the love of his life at Newark State School, Frances Esther Seeger Green. They were married in 1972. Bruce and Frances shared a marriage of 36 years until her passing in 2008. Together, they shared the pleasure of many hobbies - reading, bottle collecting, bird watching, and being in nature. They especially loved visiting Florida’s Sanibel Island, where the beach combing harvest of many seashells led to yet another hobby for Bruce - making unusual seashell “creatures” he would enjoy giving as gifts. Bruce is survived by daughter, Rosa (David) Fox; granddaughter, Elizabeth Fox; sister, Dorothy (Robin) Harrison; nieces, Denise (Trace) Wilkins; Tina (Mark) Sackett; Marquita (Marty) Farrell; and Nephews - Kevin (Cindi) Harrison; Scott Harrison; and many great nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held September 21, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery. Donations in Bruce’s memory may be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home - Memory Care Unit - 1529 Nye Rd, Lyons, NY 14489.