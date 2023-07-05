May, Shirley L. 

NEWARK: Shirley L. May, 91, died at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home on June 30, 2023.

All are welcome to join Shirley’s family for a memorial service at 10 AM, Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513.

In lieu of flowers, Shirley requested donations be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489.

Shirley was born on November 14, 1931 in McGraw, New York to Kenneth and Ruth Hall Lont. She graduated from the New York State College for Teachers at Albany and taught Latin, French, English, and Reading in Bloomfield, where she met her husband of 52 years, Stanley. She and Stanley moved to Newark in 1962 where they raised four children. Over the years, Shirley was an active volunteer with the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Auxiliary, Roosevelt Elementary School PTA, Wayne County Red Cross, and Wayne County United Way. She was an avid reader, sharing hundreds of books with her sister and friends, and enjoyed New York Times crossword and acrostic puzzles. Shirley was predeceased by her husband and sister Marianne Lont. She is survived by her children Kenneth (Tina) of Newark, Sara of Weedsport, Elizabeth of Rochester, and Thomas (Andrew Reinert) of Geneva; son-in-law John Enos; grandchildren Erin (Michael) Crabtree, Ryan (Stephanie Waite) Enos, and Murphy (Brandon) Phillips; and great-grandchildren Daniel, Addilee, and Drew.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com