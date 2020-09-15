Mayes, Marsha B.

NEWARK: Died on September 12, 2020 at her home with her daughter and grandson by her side. Born on October 1, 1941 she was raised in Palmyra with her sister Elaine Mott and her brother Eric Mayes. Marsha was passionate about animals and nature. She loved nothing more than a cat on her lap while enjoying a sunny day. Marsha leaves behind her daughter Karie Fowler; son, Timothy Mayes, Sr.; three grandsons, Ian Greene, Timothy Mayes, Jr., and Matthew Mayes; three nieces, Karen Moulton, Sally Mack, and Amy Mott-Griffin. All services will be private. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.