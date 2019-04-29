Obituaries
Mayeu, Auddy Jay “Biggin”
HERNANDO, FLORIDA/WILLIAMSON: Auddy was born on June 22, 1958. Auddy left this world on April 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur Mayeu, and Juanita Horton, and sister Crystal Mayeu. Auddy is survived by his son Jacob and grandson Austin Mayeu (Florida), long- time companion Ann Gallagher, siblings; Dawn Ingram, John Mayeu, Stephanie Mayeu, Jeffery Mayeu, John David Kramberg and countless nieces, nephews, old and dear friends. Auddy graduated from the Williamson Senior High School, in Williamson, NY. He moved to Florida where he resided some 35 years while still spending summers in New York. His “peeps” in Florida were the “352’ers”. Summer began for his “315’er” (NY) friends when Auddy came “home”. He was a one of a kind gentle giant, and lady’s man. He shared unbounded love, hugs and kisses to all. Auddy loved spending time with all his family and friends. He had a quick wit and always a smile. His knack for story-telling would keep you captivated and laughing. Auddy enjoyed food, but his heart was even bigger than his appetite. He always found deals and treasures to buy and most of the time gifted those finds to the ones the item had meaning for. He touched so many with his endless humor and camaraderie. He was a strategic and patient poker tournament player. He often said poker is a cruel and unusual game, but there’s no crying in poker “until it was time to split the pot”. Auddy’s knowledge and passion for cars was remarkable, as he owned close to 400 in his lifetime. He was the best of the best to his family and friends and left you with a lasting impression. A celebration of life will be announced at the convenience of the family.
