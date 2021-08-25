Powered by Dark Sky
August 26th 2021, Thursday
×
Mayeu, Debra J.

by WayneTimes.com
August 25, 2021

Debra J. Mayeu MARION/VICTOR: Entered into rest on February 24, 2021 at the age of 64. Predeceased by her parents, Richard and Alice Norsen; brother, Donald Norsen; sister, Joan (Ernest) Dennis; brother-in-law, James Brennan; survived by loving husband of 46 years, Michael; children, Jason (Karen) Mayeu, Dana Mayeu; grandchildren, Samantha Wing, Adison and Zoey Mayeu; brother, Gary Norsen; sisters, Kay (Denny) Hadcock, Karen Lawerence, Cindy Brennan; sister-in-law, Sandie Norsen; special dog, Max; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Debbie was a member of St Marks Episcopal Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She also enjoyed gardening and sitting by the water.

Friends and family are invited to call 5PM till 8PM Friday, August 27 at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. Funeral will be held 2PM Saturday, August 28 by Invite Only due to limited seating from Covid restrictions. Donations may be made in her memory to St Marks Episcopal Church of Newark, 400 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com 

Mayeu, Debra J.

