Mayeu, Debra J.

MARION/VICTOR: Entered into rest on February 24, 2021 at the age of 64. Predeceased by her parents, Richard and Alice Norsen; brother, Donald Norsen; sister, Joan (Ernest) Dennis; brother-in-law, James Brennan; survived by loving husband of 46 years, Michael; children, Jason (Karen) Mayeu, Dana Mayeu; grandchildren, Samantha Wing, Adison and Zoey Mayeu; brother, Gary Norsen; sisters, Kay (Denny) Hadcock, Karen Lawerence, Cindy Brennan; sister-in-law, Sandie Norsen; special dog, Max; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Debbie was a member of St Marks Episcopal Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She also enjoyed gardening and sitting by the water. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid. Donations may be made in her memory to St Marks Episcopal Church of Newark, 400 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com