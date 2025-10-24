Mayeu, Jeffrey Morgan

MACEDON: Jeffrey died suddenly September 22, 2025 at the age of 57. He was predeceased by his father Arthur J. Mayeu, mother Juanita Mayeu, his brother Auddy J. Mayeu, and his sister Crystal Mayeu. He leaves behind his daughter Kara M. Mayeu, his son Devin J. Mayeu, sisters Dawn Ingram, Stephanie Smiling, brothers John Mayeu and J.D. Kramberg and many nieces and nephews. Jeff always enjoyed being around family and friends, so please join in on his celebration of life at the Williamson American Legion in Williamson, NY on November 1, 2025 at 1:00 p.m.