October 3rd 2023, Tuesday
Mayeu, Matthew R.

by WayneTimes.com
October 2, 2023

WILLIAMSON: Matthew passed away suddenly last week at the age of 47. He is predeceased by his father Marshall Mayeu. He leaves behind his mother Judy Mayeu, sisters Shannon (Joe) Mohr and Jennifer (Brian) Fonda.  Nephew Joey Mohr and nieces Shania Fonda, Rylee Mohr, Evelyn Fonda and Avery Fonda, as well as many extended family. 

Family and friends are invited to attend Matthew’s memorial service on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Rd. Ontario, NY 14519.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance, 6334 Bennett Street, Williamson, NY 14589. To light a candle, leave a condolence or to upload a photo, please visit the tribute wall for Matthew’s obituary at www. murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Mayeu, Matthew R.

