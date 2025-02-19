What are you looking for?

Mayeu, Michael G. 

February 19, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

MARION/VICTOR: Entered into rest on February 3, 2025 at the age of 69. He is predeceased by his wife, Debbie;. Survived by his loving children, Jason (Karen) Mayeu and Dana Mayeu; grandchildren, Samantha Wing, Adi and Zoey Mayeu; K9 companion, Jax; along with several friends and family members.

There will be no prior calling hours. A service will be held 11am, Saturday, March 1st at the Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1973 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519 with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Immanuel United Church of Christ, PO Box 75, 1973 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Online condolences may be expressed

at stevensfhmarion.com.

