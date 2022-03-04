Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 4th 2022, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Maylin, Wayne R.

by WayneTimes.com
March 4, 2022

 PALMYRA: Wayne passed away on March 1, 2022 at age 71. He was predeceased by his son, Nicholas Maylin; brother, Will Maylin; father, Charles Maylin.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Maylin; daughters, Sheila (Blair Pierce) Deridder and Carrie (Steven Bullock) Maylin; grandchildren, Ginna, Johnathon, Elizabeth, Brittany, Cody, Zackary, Pheobe; great grandchildren, Kolby, Jeffrey, Brinlee, Kolten, and Jaxson; mother, Marilyn Bacher; siblings, Walter (Alice) and Wendell (Sreyphea) Maylin, Wynne Howard, Wanda Maylin, Wendy Meddaugh, Church (Karita) Maylin, Dena (Steve) Barnard, and Kevin (Donna) Maylin; many nieces and nepehws.

Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He also served his community by volunteering with the Palmyra Fire Department for many years.  

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (March 11) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson, St., Palmyra, NY 14522. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Wayne may be directed to 4-H Horse Program of Wayne County, ccewayne.org. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Maylin, Wayne R.

 PALMYRA: Wayne passed away on March 1, 2022 at age 71. He was predeceased by his son, Nicholas Maylin; brother, Will Maylin; father, Charles Maylin. Wayne is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Maylin; daughters, Sheila (Blair Pierce) Deridder and Carrie (Steven Bullock) Maylin; grandchildren, Ginna, Johnathon, Elizabeth, Brittany, Cody, Zackary, Pheobe; great […]

Read More
Mumby, Mary Jane (Matteson)

SODUS: Age 75, February 18, 2022.  Mary Jane was predeceased by son, Dale Jay DeLancey; husband, Richard Mumby; son in law, Tom Denehy; parent, Helen & Lyman Matteson; and brother, Ronny Matteson.  Mary Jane is survived by daughter, Cheryl Denehy; sons, Richard (Karol) Mumby and James (Sharee) DeLancey; grandchildren, Jessica Leisenring, Tanya Leisenring, Tommy Denehy, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square