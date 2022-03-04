Maylin, Wayne R.

PALMYRA: Wayne passed away on March 1, 2022 at age 71. He was predeceased by his son, Nicholas Maylin; brother, Will Maylin; father, Charles Maylin.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Maylin; daughters, Sheila (Blair Pierce) Deridder and Carrie (Steven Bullock) Maylin; grandchildren, Ginna, Johnathon, Elizabeth, Brittany, Cody, Zackary, Pheobe; great grandchildren, Kolby, Jeffrey, Brinlee, Kolten, and Jaxson; mother, Marilyn Bacher; siblings, Walter (Alice) and Wendell (Sreyphea) Maylin, Wynne Howard, Wanda Maylin, Wendy Meddaugh, Church (Karita) Maylin, Dena (Steve) Barnard, and Kevin (Donna) Maylin; many nieces and nepehws.

Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He also served his community by volunteering with the Palmyra Fire Department for many years.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (March 11) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson, St., Palmyra, NY 14522. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Wayne may be directed to 4-H Horse Program of Wayne County, ccewayne.org.