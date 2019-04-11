Maynard, Elizabeth A.

MARION/ROCHESTER: Entered into rest on March 24, 2019 at the age of 91. She is predeceased by her husband, Elliott Jr; brother, Richard Schultz. Survived by children, Elliott III (Joanne), Linda (Rodney) Fountain, David (Debi), Ann Preston, Brian (Ellie), Diane (Don Benson) Fryzel, Scott (Diane), Jeff (Deborah Ann), Susan Maynard; 26 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, sister, Alice Barbara Minnamon; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In appreciation, the family would like to give a special thank you to the granddaughters who helped and encouraged their grandmother these last couple of years, Karen, Rachel, April, Emily and Brianna. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm, April 27 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 201 Silver Hill Rd., Newark, NY. 14513. Donations may be made to Jehovah’s Witnesses Worldwide Work, Payable to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of N.Y., Inc. Attn: Accounting, 900 Red Mills Rd., Wallkill, NY 12589-5200 Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com