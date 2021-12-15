Mayo, Gilbert H.

NEWARK/PALMYRA: Gilbert H. Mayo; 80, passed away peacefully on Fri, Dec. 10, 2021 at his home with his loving and supporting family by his side. In keeping with Gil’s wishes there will be no public calling hours. A private graveside service will be held in Newark Cemetery. Gil’s family request memorial contributions be directed to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St, Newark, NY 14513.

Gil was born March 25, 1941 in Waterloo, NY to the late Albert and Clara (Travis) Mayo. He served our county in the US Army 82 Airborne Division from 1958 to 1961 earning the rank of PFC. Gil worked at Hammer Lithographic in Rochester as a Lithographer until his retirement. He was a member of the Newark Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Gil is survived by his loving wife Sharon A. (Williams) Mayo, whom he married on October 5, 1962; his daughter Penny Mayo (Bill Higbee); his son Steve Mayo; grandchildren Eric, Erin, Sarah, Andrew and Heather; a sister Christine Sweaton; his brothers Lester (Peggy) and David (Kathy) Mayo and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents Gil is preceded in death by his sister Lillian Guererri; brothers Albert, James and Richard Mayo and a niece Cindy Sweaton.

