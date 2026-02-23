What are you looking for?

February 23, 2026
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Mayou II, Richard Dale

February 23, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

WOLCOTT: Surrounded by his loving family, Richard Dale Mayou II, age 71, of Wolcott, N.Y passed away on February 18th, 2026, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. 

  Richard was born on May 8th, 1954, in Sodus N.Y to Richard Dale and Betty (Crane) Mayou. Richard was a proud graduate of Sodus High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany.  Following his military service, Richard spent many years as a fruit farmer and later retired from Advanced Atomization Technologies in Clyde, N.Y

   He was predeceased by his father, Richard Dale Mayou; his in-laws Dale and Vivian (Robinson) Stevens; brother in-laws Richard and Bryant Stevens. 

Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Deborah (Stevens) Mayou, his mother, Betty (Crane) Mayou; his children Steven and Ryan Mayou and Jodi (Clinton III) Samson; his cherished grandchildren, Paige and Keeley McConkey, Clinton IV and Peyton Samson, and Brendan, Ashton, Kinley, and James Mayou;  He was also survived by his brothers Brian (Gloria) Mayou and David(Martha) Mayou; his sister Ellen (Michael) Weeden; and sister in-laws Sally (Terry) Parks, Darlene and Tina Stevens; along with several nieces and nephews. 

 Richard was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.  He enjoyed camping, traveling, yard work, and cheering on the Buffalo Bills and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. 

Memorial service will be held on April 18th at 1:00pm at Faith United Methodist Church in Wolcott N.Y   Donations may be made to Faith United Methodist Church 12223 Oswego St. Wolcott N.Y 14590

Times of Wayne County

P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
