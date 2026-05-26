Mayville, Norman T.

Marion - Norman T. Mayville, 66, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2026.

The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St., Newark. Norman’s funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2026, at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main Street, Newark, NY 14513.

Norman was born the son of the late Orman and Juanita (Bushey) Mayville on Sunday, September 26, 1959, in Sodus, NY. He grew up in Newark and graduated with the Class of 1977.

Norman and his wife, Virginia, owned and operated May-Tech, Inc. for more than 25 years, specializing in rebuilding and refurbishing electronic equipment and printed circuit boards. Known for his expertise in the field, he traveled to many countries for his work and was often contacted by companies seeking his knowledge and guidance.

Norman enjoyed hunting, working on his hobby farm, coaching youth wrestling in Marion, and camping in Tug Hill. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Norman will be remembered by his wife of forty years, Virginia; his children, Kenneth (Kelly) Mayville, Ryan Lyn (Michael) Stoltz, Matthew (Jessica) Mayville, Nicholas (Shelby) Mayville, Joshua (Leaha) Mayville, Danielle (Brandon) Pelc, Brooke Mayville, and Bradley (Kayla) Mayville; his grandchildren, Owen, Josephine, Evelyn, Lane, Rhett, Lila, Clara, Jacob, Blake, Jackson, Cooper, Dawson, Lincoln, Nixon, Madisyn, Bryan, Izabella, Theodore, Ella, Emma, Liam, Levi, Myla, Kinsley, Cameron, and one on the way; his siblings, Lori Norsen, Lisa Mayville, Terry Mayville, Vicki Hickey, and Andrea Eich; as well as several nieces and nephews. Norman was also lovingly raised by Donald and Judy Burger, and later by Ronald and Donna Tellier.

Norman was predeceased by his brother, Orman Mayville; and by Donald Burger and Ronald Tellier.

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