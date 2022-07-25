McAdoo, Kirsten

WOLCOTT: Age 81, went to be with the love of her life on July 21, 2022. She is predeceased by her husband, William “Bill” McAdoo; special grandson, Charles Geiwitz Jr.; several brothers-in-law and sister-in-laws; and her parents, Maurice Jayne and Bertha Boyce. She leaves behind her daughters, Michelle Madson, Kelly (Charles) Geiwitz and Kathy (Jody) Cooper; grandchildren, Vincent (Angel) Madson, Elisabeth Geiwitz, Brittany (Carlos) Banks, and Joshua Cooper; great grandchildren, William Madson, Holly Geiwitz, Maggie Hudson, Carter, Kingston, and Madelyn Banks; sisters, Iola (Bob) DiIorio and Doreen (Delbert) Woodard; sister-in-law, Donna McAdoo, and several nieces and nephews.

She retired from Xerox and began her second career with Bill driving tractor trailer cross country, seeing sights that most of us could only imagine. She loved tending to her gardens, baking, and crocheting. But most of all she loved spending time with her family, leaving us with such wonderful memories that we will hold deep within our hearts.

Friends and family are invited to call 11am – 1pm Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551; where a service will start promptly at 1pm. Interment will immediately follow the service in Baptist Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.