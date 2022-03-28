McAdoo, Robert “Bob” 

SODUS: Age 89, passed away at DeMay Living Center on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Donna; children, Debbie Morrow, Lori Grinnell and Chad (Maggie McGuire) McAdoo; grandchildren, Heather (Clay) Gronemeyer, Ryan Grinnell, Eric (Bri Pullen) Grinnell, Hannah McAdoo; great-grandson, Greyson Gronemeyer; sister-in-laws, Kristen McAdoo and Joan VanHoute; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, Sodus Center Fire Dept family, and a host of other relatives and extended family. Bob was preceded in death by son-in-laws, Jim Morrow, Lee Grinnell; sisters, Martha Yaskow and Alice Brown; brothers, Howard McAdoo, Harry McAdoo, Gordan McAdoo, and Bill McAdoo.

Bob was an integral part of the Sodus Center Fire Department for an incredible 54 years. Bob wore many hats from chief, to commissioner, to head chef. Beyond the fire department, he was a beloved member of a community where every kid growing up had an invitation to play from sunrise to sunset in his yard, so long as they didn’t fight or swear. Bob’s legacy lives on in his family who continue to serve the community. Rest easy Bob, we will take it from here.

Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-6:00pm Thursday, March 31st, 2022, at the Sodus Center Fire Hall, 5521 Main St, Sodus Center, NY 14551. The Military Honors will start promptly at 6:00pm followed by his Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob’s memory to the Sodus Center Fire Department, Box 246, Sodus, NY 14551, or the Therapeutic Recreation Department at DeMay Living Center, 100 Sunset Dr, Newark, NY 14513. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com