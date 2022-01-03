McAdoo, William

WOLCOTT: age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 31, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Kirsten of 62 years; daughters, Michelle Madson, Kelly (Chuck) Geiwitz, and Kathy (Jody) Cooper; grandchildren, Vincent (Angel) Madson, Elisabeth Geiwitz, Brittany (Carlos) Banks, and Joshua Cooper; great-grandchildren, William Madson, Holly Geiwitz, Maggie Hudson, Carter, Kingston and Madelyn Banks; brother, Robert (Donna) McAdoo; along with several nieces and nephews. William was predeceased by his parents, William and Mary McAdoo; special grandson, Charles Geiwitz Jr.; brothers, Gordon, Howard, and Harry; sisters, Martha Yaskow and Alice Brown.

William proudly served in the US Navy, on the USS K.D. Bailey for 10 ½ years.

William retired from Kodak and started his second career with his wife by his side driving tractor trailer cross country until he finally retired in 2016. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop, camping, Nascar, the Pittsburg Steelers, and spending time with his family.

The family would like to thank Newark Wayne Hospital, 2 West, Wayne County Nursing Home and Rochester Regional Hospice for their excellent care.

Friends and family are invited to call 11am – 1pm Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551; where a service will start promptly at 1pm. Interment will immediately follow the service in Baptist Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wayne County Humane Society in his name, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.