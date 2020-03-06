McCaig, James G.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on March 4, 2020 at age 65. Predeceased by his parents: Carl and Marjorie (Brush) McCaig; brother: Roy McCaig. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He loved his family however spending time with his grandchildren was very important. Jim proudly worked for the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department for almost 40 years. He was known as the kindest deputy/investigator by the public. He loved to engage in conversation with everyone. Nobody was a stranger to Jim. Survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Kathy; daughter: Erin (David) Bryant; son: Adam (Chelsea) McCaig; grandchildren: Ethan, Ben, Sophia, and Evan; many extended family members and numerous friends. Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) March 12, 2020 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home: 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on (Friday) March 13, 2020 at 11am at the Pultneyville United Methodist Church: 7767 Hamilton Street, Williamson, NY. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.