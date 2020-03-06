Obituaries
McCaig, James G.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on March 4, 2020 at age 65. Predeceased by his parents: Carl and Marjorie (Brush) McCaig; brother: Roy McCaig. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He loved his family however spending time with his grandchildren was very important. Jim proudly worked for the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department for almost 40 years. He was known as the kindest deputy/investigator by the public. He loved to engage in conversation with everyone. Nobody was a stranger to Jim. Survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Kathy; daughter: Erin (David) Bryant; son: Adam (Chelsea) McCaig; grandchildren: Ethan, Ben, Sophia, and Evan; many extended family members and numerous friends. Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) March 12, 2020 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home: 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on (Friday) March 13, 2020 at 11am at the Pultneyville United Methodist Church: 7767 Hamilton Street, Williamson, NY. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.
Latest News
This Week in Local Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Wednesday, February 26 Sectionals – First Round Class B1 No. 8 Palmyra-Macedon 45, No. 9 Midlakes 32...
About 40% of US adults are obese, government survey finds
By Mike Stobbe AP Medical Writer NEW YORK (AP) About 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and nearly 1...
Cuomo says Trump is punishing New York for being too blue
By Marina Villeneuve Associated Press ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York’s governor says he believes President Donald Trump is punishing his...
Recent Obituaries
McCaig, James G.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on March 4, 2020 at age 65. Predeceased by his parents: Carl and Marjorie (Brush) McCaig;...
Kubissa, Darcy Marie (Romeo)
CLYDE: Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at the age of 64 with her husband by her side....
Young, Jerry L.
MACEDON After an illness, Jerry passed away at home surrounded by his family on March 5, 2020, he was 79...