McCall, Sr., Fred R.
ONTARIO: Of Slocum Road, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in his home on Monday, July 13, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosalind, and his six children, Renee (Roger) Hall, Rana (Dan Pidek) Larner, Fred R. McCall, Jr., Timothy (Pam) McCall, Robert (Julie) McCall, and Jody (Vincent Buonanno) McCall. He is also survived by nine grandchildren of whom he was proud and loved dearly – Shawna (Justin) Barnes, Amanda and Travis Larner, Kira and Cassie McCall, Alec and Collin McCall, and Taylor and Brianna McCall – his sisters, Edna Jean Murray and Diane (Leo) Dioguardi, his brother, Byron (Jane) McCall, and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, family, and friends. Fred was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Lois McCall, and his brothers-in-law, James Pagliuso, Richard Gerber, and Sam Murray. Born in Batavia, N.Y., in 1937, Fred spent two years serving in the army, before dedicating his life to his family. He will be remembered for his warm heart, witty sense of humor, and his love of country music. A hard, blue-collar worker, Fred enjoyed being outside and getting his hands dirty, and had a passion for construction and farm machinery, tractor-trailers, and trains. He also enjoyed afternoon coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts with his dear friends and stopping by Sue’s Little Pizza Shop for a slice. A private service will be held to celebrate his life with family and invited guests. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
