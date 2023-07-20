McCallum,  Stephen J.

ROCHESTER/NEWARK: Stephen J. McCallum, 75, died Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester NY.

Funeral services will be private, in the East Newark Cemetery. Memorials in his name may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island NY 10306.

Stephen was born in Newark NY on October 13, 1947. Stephen did serve in the Armed services. He had also worked at Career Systems Develop Corporation in the Finance Department in Rochester NY for 32 years. Stephen enjoyed Nascar, golfing and country music, and was also an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan.

Stephen is pre-deceased by his parents Dorothy and Harold McCallum and his wife Margret McCallum.

Stephen is survived by several cousins including his sister in- law Adelaide Shehy and brother in-law Steven Wolocki. Stephen will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.

