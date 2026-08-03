McCann, Nancy (Brown)

March 26, 1936 – July 30, 2026

Sodus; Nancy McCann, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on July 30, 2026.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service on August 17 at 11 am at Sodus Rural Cemetery, 6659 Route 88, Sodus with a celebration of life to follow at Brick Church Farms, 5502 South Geneva Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society and Cracker Box Palace.

Nancy was born on March, 26, 1936 in Sodus, NY to the late Harold and Marjorie S. (Woodhams) Brown. She worked as a laborer and retired from Warner Woven Belting where she dedicated over 30 years of service. In her younger years, Nancy was a volunteer with the Sodus Ambulance Corps and enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, casinos, and travel. After retirement, Nancy was active in the community Bones class, the Go-Getters, and loved her scratch-offs. Her son William would even take her to Del Lago Casio periodically. Nancy also had a soft spot for animals and actively donated to the local Wayne County Humane Society and Cracker Box Palace.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Bruce) Hotto and Teresa (Greg) Youngs; her son, William McCann; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Ralph; her son, Nelson; her sister, Betty, and her brothers, Tom and John Brown.