McCarthy, Richard F. “Dick”

PALMYRA: Richard F. “Dick” McCarthy 77, of Palmyra, NY, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY. Born January 12, 1942, in Rochester, he was the son of Paul and Gertrude Callahan McCarthy, who predeceased him. Surviving are: his wife of 45 years, Nancy; his son, Christopher R. McCarthy of Palmyra; brothers, Paul (Lucy) McCarthy of Fairbanks, AK and Kevin (Susan) McCarthy of Rochester; sister-in-law, Lynne Morley of Pittsford; brother-in-law, James (Jeannie) Morley of Dillwyn, VA; nieces and nephews. He served honorably with the US Navy from 1962 – 1966. Dick was a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Institute. He owned and operated Three S Engine Machine Shop in Palmyra for 34 years. Throughout his life, he enjoyed a variety of pursuits including skiing, drag racing, auctions, and in recent years selling potatoes at the Rochester Public Market. He always enjoyed meeting new people and spending time with his family and friends. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:00 AM, with Funeral Services following at 11:00 AM. Military Rites will be accorded in the funeral home by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pirate Toy Fund, 1453 East Main St., Rochester, NY 14609 (www.piratetoyfund.org)or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.