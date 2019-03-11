Obituaries
McCarthy, Richard F. “Dick”
PALMYRA: Richard F. “Dick” McCarthy 77, of Palmyra, NY, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY. Born January 12, 1942, in Rochester, he was the son of Paul and Gertrude Callahan McCarthy, who predeceased him. Surviving are: his wife of 45 years, Nancy; his son, Christopher R. McCarthy of Palmyra; brothers, Paul (Lucy) McCarthy of Fairbanks, AK and Kevin (Susan) McCarthy of Rochester; sister-in-law, Lynne Morley of Pittsford; brother-in-law, James (Jeannie) Morley of Dillwyn, VA; nieces and nephews. He served honorably with the US Navy from 1962 – 1966. Dick was a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Institute. He owned and operated Three S Engine Machine Shop in Palmyra for 34 years. Throughout his life, he enjoyed a variety of pursuits including skiing, drag racing, auctions, and in recent years selling potatoes at the Rochester Public Market. He always enjoyed meeting new people and spending time with his family and friends. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:00 AM, with Funeral Services following at 11:00 AM. Military Rites will be accorded in the funeral home by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pirate Toy Fund, 1453 East Main St., Rochester, NY 14609 (www.piratetoyfund.org)or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
Williamson teams top Odyssey of the Mind Competition
Mrs. Szklany’s team of third and fourth graders from Williamson Elementary competed in the Region 14 (Rochester area) Odyssey of...
Clyde-Savannah students perform in all-county festival
Clyde-Savannah fifth and sixth-graders recently performed at the elementary all-county festival, held at Sodus Elementary School on March 1 and...
This Week in High School Sports
Recent Obituaries
Furber, Jacqueline J. HURON: Age 83, of Huron NY left this life on March 10, 2019. Jacqueline (Jackie) was born...
McCarthy, Richard F. “Dick”
PALMYRA: Richard F. “Dick” McCarthy 77, of Palmyra, NY, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY. ...
Craig, George E.
PORT GIBSON/NEWARK: George E. Craig 69, of Atwater St., died March 9 2019. George was born in Newark on January...