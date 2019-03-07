Obituaries
McCarthy, Richard F.
PALMYRA: Richard F. McCarthy, 77, of Palmyra, NY, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:00 AM, with Funeral Services following at 11:00 AM. Military Rites will be accorded in the funeral home by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pirate Toy Fund 1453 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14609 (www.priratetoyfund.org) or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Community “Tax Blast” Day, March 9th
Once again, dedicated RSVP volunteers will prepare your NYS and Federal tax returns for FREE! Trained per IRS standards, the...
“Mamma Mia!” to be presented at Lyons High School, March 8-9
The Lyons High School, along with Lyons Community Players, has been chosen to produce the Blockbuster Hit Musical MAMMA MIA!...
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Thursday, February 28 Class B1 No. 2 Newark 59, No. 3 Hornell 48 (OT) N (18-3): Jayden...
Schopf, Nancy M.
SODUS: Age 87, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 5th, 2019. She was predeceased by her 1st husband, John...
Volpe, Earnest
NEWARK: Earnest Volpe age 82 died on Wednesday (March 6, 2019) at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, Rochester, NY. Ernie was...