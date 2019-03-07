McCarthy, Richard F. 

PALMYRA: Richard F. McCarthy, 77, of Palmyra, NY, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:00 AM, with Funeral Services following at 11:00 AM. Military Rites will be accorded in the funeral home by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pirate Toy Fund 1453 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14609 (www.priratetoyfund.org) or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.