McCarthy, Robert Andrew

Palmyra - It is with profound sadness, but gratefulness for a life well lived, that we announce the passing of Robert Andrew McCarthy, age 85, of Palmyra, NY. Bob was a devoted husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle, and friend whose life was defined by faith, love, strength, and unwavering dedication to those around him.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Reva (Wright) McCarthy; his children, Kelly (Chip) Mann and Andrea (Joshua) Tibbs; his grandchildren, Logan (Gracie Gardner), Gavin, Everly, and Levi; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Eunice (Andrews) McCarthy, and his brother, Richard McCarthy.

A 1958 graduate of Canandaigua Academy, Bob proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1961 to 1965. His years of military service reflected the values of discipline, honor, and commitment that guided him throughout his life.

Following his military service, Bob began a career with the United States Postal Service, serving as a mail carrier in the Village of Palmyra from 1967 until his retirement in 2001. He was a familiar and friendly face throughout the community. Known as “Mac” to most of his customers he was appreciated for his dependability, kindness, and genuine care for the people along his route.

Never one to slow down, Bob began a second career after retirement at Clifton Springs Hospital, where he continued to serve others with the same dedication and compassion that defined him.

Throughout his life, Bob believed in the importance of faith, family, hard work, and treating others with kindness and respect. He touched the lives of many through his generosity, quiet wisdom, and sense of humor. Those who knew him will remember his warm smile, his stories and jokes, and the way he made everyone feel welcome and valued.

His faith was the foundation of his life. Bob was a faithful member of Palmyra Bible Baptist Church, where he found strength, purpose, and lasting friendships.

Bob was an avid baseball fan whose loyalty to the Cleveland Indians—later the Cleveland Guardians—never wavered. Whether he was watching a game, talking baseball, or cheering on his favorite team through every season, the game brought him great joy and was one of his lifelong passions.

More than anything, Bob treasured time spent with his family and friends. The memories he created, the lessons he taught, and the love he shared will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Though he is no longer with us in person, Bob’s legacy of love, integrity, compassion, and faithful service to God, his family, his community, and his country will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed.

Calling hours will be held from 11 AM – 12 PM on Friday (July 24), at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY, where a funeral service for Bob will be held at 12 PM. Bob will be laid to rest in New York State Cemetery – Finger Lakes (Sampson Veterans Cemetery).

Due to his love of children and his pride in being a Marine, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in “Mr. Bob’s” memory to Toys for Tots, rochester-ny.toysfortots.org. or to Palmyra Bible Baptist Church, 1206 Canandaigua St., Palmyra, NY 14522.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.