McCaslin, Michele L.

TRENTON, MAINE: Michele L. McCaslin, age 54, formerly of Williamson, NY, went to be with the Lord after her struggle with pancreatic cancer on September 10, 2018, at her new home in Trenton, Maine. Michele grew up in Woodhull, NY, daughter of Arden and Verda Miles. She graduated from Addison High School in 1982, the same year she married David J. McCaslin. Michele spent her time devoted to her family and the betterment of all animals. In life, Michele held a variety of jobs all focused on the care of people and animals, starting at the Williamson Elementary School then moving to the Sodus Veterinary Clinic and finally working for Rochester Regional Health as a phlebotomist. She spent much of her spare time serving her church family through her cooking and fellowship. Michele is survived by her husband, David McCaslin, her son, Joshua McCaslin, his wife, Tara and their 2 children, Carter and Julia; her daughter, Ashley Stanley, her husband, Lucah and their daughter, Breanna; brothers, Anthony (Peggy) Miles, Rick (Doris) Miles, and Timothy (Cindy) Miles as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Teresa Lawton and brother, Brian Miles. A service of remembrance will be held at 2pm Sunday, September 23, 2018, at Williamson First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Williamson First Baptist Church or Wayne County Humane Society.