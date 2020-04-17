McCloskey, David J

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 59. At David’s request there will be no services. Please consider memorials to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. David was born on February 27, 1961 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Sidney and Donna Mae John McCloskey. He served in the United States Army from 1979–81. He and the former Beth Young were married on January 19, 1996 in Lyons, New York. David enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and an Ice Beer aficionado. Beth described David as a great husband and father and an all-around good guy who was always willing to help someone out. David was predeceased by his daughter Lorrie McCloskey in 2006. He is survived by his wife Beth; son Zackery; sister Christine Cartwright; brother Mark McCloskey, several nieces, nephews, extended family members and many, many good friends. Online condolences @www.rlyostfuneralhome.com