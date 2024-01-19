McConkey, Joseph W. "Bill" 

Joseph W. McConkey, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away on January 15, 2024, at the age of 82. Bill was born in Dennison, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Charlotte Hall McConkey. Bill grew up in Hammondsport, NY. After graduation from high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force. After his Honorable Discharge from the military, Bill was employed as a groundskeeper for Xerox Corp. in Webster, NY. For 34 years. During this time, he simultaneously owned and operated a very successful fishing charter business called Salmon Hunter Charters out of Port Bay. He loved fishing, hunting, NASCAR racing, and particularly Red Creek Central School sports which his granddaughters participated in.

Besides his parents, Bill is predeceased by his sisters, Barbara Cooper and Mary Patricia Smouse. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Anne (Keeley), daughter Jennifer (James) Weaver of Red Creek, son Thomas (Lisa) McConkey of Red Creek, sister Joanne (Steve) Sheehan of Leesburg, Florida, and sister Sally Stebbins of Holden Beach North Carolina, grandchildren Chloe James Weaver, Bennett Elizabeth Jane Weaver, Paige McConkey and Keeley McConkey, all of Red Creek, as well as step- grandchildren Crystal (Nick) Yates, Rachael (John) Humphrey, Zack Espenscheid, Ashley Espenscheid, Ethan (Kayla) Kiesinger and Kassidy Kiesinger.

A private burial with military honors will take place at the convenience of the family. For those wishing to make contributions in Bill's name may do so to the Red Creek Central School, Attention Varsity Club, 6624 South Street, P.O. Box 190, Red Creek, NY 13143. Arrangements in care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. www.catoredcreek.com