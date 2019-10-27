McConnell, Charles R. (Chuck) 

ONTARIO: Charles entered into eternal peace on October 20, 2019 at age 85 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Buffalo, NY to the late John and Josephine (Gephart) McConnell. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathleen McConnell; children, Rick McConnell, Michael (Melanie) McConnell, Kelly (Michael) Lozano, Matthew (Dianna) Fletcher, John (Becky Lloyd & daughter Alessa Lloyd) McConnell; grandchildren, Erin, Ian, Logan, Samantha, Austin, Cody, Taylor, Ian and Ethan; sister, Marilyn McConnell; many nieces and nephews; and his extended family, Christina Kerr and her children Makenzie, Braden and Emery. Charles proudly served his country in the United States Army. He graduated high school in Williamsville, NY and earned both his BS in Industrial Engineering and his MBA in Management from The University of Buffalo. Professionally, Charles worked with healthcare organizations as a consultant, human resource manager, management trainer, writer and editor. Chuck worked for The Hospital Association of New York State and he was The Vice President of Human Resources at The Genesee Hospital for over 18 years. He worked as adjunct faculty at Erie Community College, Genesee Community College and the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). Chuck owned and operated McConnell Editorial Services as a freelance writer and editor. He served as a board member for The Arc of Monroe County for several years. Chuck had a profound thirst for literature and when lounging in his recliner was seldom seen without a book in his hands. He collected and sold vintage paperback books and liked to “treasure hunt” for them with his wife, Kate. Charles was a wordsmith, a punster and an award-winning author whose various textbooks and professional publications have been utilized in college classrooms and business settings both domestically and internationally. He enjoyed thespian pursuits and was an active member and board member of The Neighborhood Acting Company (NAC) for many years and appeared in over 20 of their productions. Charles was a kind, gentle, humble and loving soul whose memory will be cherished by many. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10-Noon at the Living Word Assembly of God Church, 2344 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519, where a celebration of life service will follow at noon. A continuation of the celebration will follow the services, at the church gymnasium, where refreshments will be served. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Chuck may be directed to the Neighborhood Acting Company, PO Box 98, Ontario, NY 14519, neighborhoodactingcompany.com. “NAC” awards scholarships to graduating seniors from Wayne Central High School who have participated in NAC productions who plan to attend college. To light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo, or order a floral tribute, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.