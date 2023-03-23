McConnell, Kathleen J. (Kathleen Lynn Jackson)

ONTARIO: Kate entered into eternal peace on March 15th, 2023, at age 74, while in her beloved home of more than 40 years. She was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania to the late Cecil and Nancy (Taylor) Jackson. She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Conway and Nancy (Larry) Clark; her biological children, Matthew Fletcher and John (Becky Lloyd) McConnell; step-children Rick McConnell, Mike (Melanie) McConnell and Kelly (Michael) Lozano; daughter-in-law Dianna Chapman; adopted daughter Christina (Stephen Trottier) Kerr; grandchildren: Erin, Ian M., Logan, Samantha, Austin, Cody, Ian C., Ethan, Makenzie, Braden, Emery, and Alessa; nieces & nephews Ellie, Patrick, Cassandra, and Aaron and many other well-loved family members. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Charles R. McConnell and by her granddaughter, Taylor Fletcher.

Kate ("Kathy" to those who’ve known her longest) grew up in Sigel, PA and attended Brookville Area High School from 1960-1963. Her family moved to Seneca Falls, NY in 1964 where she finished high school at Mynderse Academy in 1966. She graduated from Willard State Hospital School of Nursing in Willard NY in 1969 as a Registered Nurse. Kathy went on to work at Myers Community Hospital in Sodus, NY where she helped establish one of the first coronary care units in NY. She filled different roles over the years, including, Head of Staff Education and Director of Nursing.

Kate was creative, artistic, and enjoyed many crafts. She loved helping friends and family with event-decorations, wardrobe malfunctions, last-minute school projects, ridiculously-involved birthday cakes and the list goes on.

Kate could literally sniff out a Starbucks from miles away and the first sip of her Grande Latte (hot, no flavor added) was one of her favorite things in the world.

Wells, Maine was her and Chuck’s "special place" and they vacationed there often through the years.

Kate was a strong woman of faith, cherishing the personal relationship she shared with her Creator.

Kate felt deeply and she loved fiercely. She laughed loudly and loved a bad pun. Biting-sarcasm was, proudly, one of her specialties. Her family and friends were her world, and she went above and beyond to make every meal and holiday extremely special. The Christmas season always found her on cloud nine. She was very generous with her home and with her heart. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.

Family and friends may gather for a celebration of life on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, at 11 am at Living Word Assembly of God Church in Ontario, NY (2344 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY 14519). It will be immediately followed by a reception at the church. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.