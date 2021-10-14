McCoy, Barbara Reed

Barbara Reed McCoy, a lone time resident of Palmyra, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Daughter of John Walter Reed and Alice Janette (King) Reed Miller, Barbara was born in Rochester, NY on February 27, 1949. She graduated from Grove City College in 1971, and later received her Master’s in Education from Nazareth College (Rochester, NY). A high school science and math teacher, Barbara dedicated herself to nurturing the minds of young people and advocating for individuals with special education needs.

Following the untimely passing of her beloved husband, Rev. Dr. Clinton McCoy, Jr. in 2010, Barbara retired from teaching in 2011, and retired to Leesburg, FL, where she found a fun, loving and supportive community of friends. There she met her dear companion, Phil Jacoby. Together they enjoyed golfing, exploring the world on Caribbean Sea and European river cruises, dancing, and many other adventures. Most of all, they loved visiting their children and grandchildren in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Colorado and Illinois. In June 2021, they committed themselves to one another before God and family in a beautiful garden ceremony.

Phil accompanied Barbara on her heavenly journey. Barbara’s father John and her late husband Clinton lovingly welcomed them Home. She is survived by her daughter Erin (Michael), son Paul (Lisa), siblings Marilyn (Steve) and Leon (Denise), seven beautiful grandsons Matthew, Patrick, David, Isaiah, Rivir, Jax and Xander, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1 PM at the Western Presbyterian Church, 101 East Main Street, Palmyra, NY. The family requests that you wear bright colors and/or floral prints to honor Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s honor may be made to the Women of Grace Widows’ Fund (www.womenofgracewidowsfund.org), New Hampshire Mountain Rescue Service (www.nhmrs.org), or the Norman Howard School (www.normanhoward.org).