McCrea, James Leslie “Jim”

IRONDEQUOIT: Passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018 at the age of 90. Jim was born in Ontario, NY on May 25, 1927 to the late Leslie and Ione “Lake” McCrea. He was predeceased by his wife Dana on March 25, 1989. He is survived by his sons, Kevin McCrea and Scott (Cindy Papini) McCrea; granddaughters, Heather Losee, Chelsea Kingsley, and Chloe McCrea; great granddaughters, Aryonna, Breyonna and Carleyonna Losee; friend, Mary Tarver, extended family and friends. Jim was a retiree of the Eastman Kodak Company. He enjoyed reading, monitoring finances, the New York Yankees and he valued his role as a father and looked out for the welfare of his boys. His family and friends will miss Jim but will remember him fondly. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 from 4 to 7PM on Friday, March 2, 2018 where a celebration of his life will follow at 7PM. Interment with his wife Dana will be held privately at the Furnaceville Cemetery, Ontario, NY. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jim’s name to the Christ for all Nations (CafN), PO Box 590588, Orlando, Florida 32859-0588. Please visit the tribute wall at murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, upload a photo or order a floral tribute.