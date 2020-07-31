McCue, John Ronald

NEWARK: John R. McCue, 87, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at The Homestead in Penn Yan, NY after a brief illness. Please join the family at 11 a.m. on Saturday (AUG. 29) at the Newark Elks Lodge, 223 South Main Street, Newark, NY for John’s Celebration of Life. In memory of John, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The House John, 14 Spring Street, Clifton Springs, NY 14432. John was born the son of the late Edward and Ida (Barclay) McCue on Friday, December 2, 1932, in Lyons, NY. He spent his life in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School class of 1952. John was a US Army veteran and then went to work for the US Postal Service and would retire after 37 years of service. John was a past member of the VFW, Elks Lodge, and the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and golf. John will be remembered by his loving family including a son, Sean (Theresa) McCue; stepson, Scott (Audrey) Monje, stepdaughters in law, Joyce and Susan; grandchildren Sarah (Dwight) Cooke and Thomas John McCue; step-grandchildren, Michelle Monje-Deisseroth, Erin Monje-Chard, Brett Monje and Patricia Monje; several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his wife Donna (Burns) McCue in 2004; stepsons Stuart, Steve, and Lance Monje; brothers Edward (Jane) McCue and Duane McCue. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com