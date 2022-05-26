McDonald, Brenda J. 

NEWARK/SODUS: Age 63, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She was predeceased by her mother, Lyla; father, Herbert; 3 brothers, Clifton, Roger, and Gary.

She is survived by her children, Sherron (Scott) VanLare and Aleasha (Daniel) Fuchs; grandchildren, Chris, Gavin, Addison, Stephany and Aria; sisters, Sharon (Ed) Schum of Sodus Pt., Lynn (Digger) Grosz of Sodus Pt., Wanda Wahl of Sodus, Paula Lanning of Sodus and Carol LeFever of Sodus; several nieces and nephews and host of other relatives and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 5:00pm - 6:00pm Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. There will be no service at the request of her family. A private family burial will take place in Burke Center Cemetery in Burke, NY at a time yet to be determined.