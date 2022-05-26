McDonald, Brenda J. 

NEWARK/SODUS: Age 63, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She was predeceased by her mother, Lyla; father, Herbert; 3 brothers, Clifton, Roger, and Gary.
She is survived by her children, Sherron (Scott) VanLare and Aleasha (Daniel) Fuchs; grandchildren, Chris, Gavin, Addison, Stephany and Aria; sisters, Sharon (Ed) Schum of Sodus Pt., Lynn (Digger) Grosz of Sodus Pt., Wanda Wahl of Sodus, Paula Lanning of Sodus and Carol LeFever of Sodus; several nieces and nephews and host of other relatives and friends.
Friends and family are invited to call 5:00pm - 6:00pm Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. There will be no service at the request of her family. A private family burial will take place in Burke Center Cemetery in Burke, NY at a time yet to be determined. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
WILLIAMSON, NY: Died peacefully at home on May 25, 2022 at the age of 100. Born on June 2, 1921 to William C. and Johanna R. Walvoord in Waupun, WI. Moved to Williamson, NY in 1925 when his father became pastor of the Pultneyville Reformed Church. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Christian and Jonathan; and […]
NEWARK/SODUS: Age 63, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She was predeceased by her mother, Lyla; father, Herbert; 3 brothers, Clifton, Roger, and Gary. She is survived by her children, Sherron (Scott) VanLare and Aleasha (Daniel) Fuchs; grandchildren, Chris, Gavin, Addison, Stephany and Aria; sisters, Sharon (Ed) Schum […]