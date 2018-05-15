McDonald, Clinton H.

NEWARK: Age, 81, died Monday (May 14, 2018) at his home. He was born in Newark on July 5, 1936, the son of the late Harlow and Vivian Smith McDonald. Clinton attended Newark Schools and in 1953 joined the the US Marine Corps. serving the next nine years as a field radio operator. He was a member of the August Mauer Post American Legion. Clinton retired from the Newark School District where he had been a custodian and head of maintenance for many years. Clinton is survived by his children William (Heidi) McDonald of Erie, Pa, David (Tammy) Kotvis of Lyons, James McDonald of Newark, Dawn (Timothy) Mathis of Lyons, Douglas (Robin) McDonald of Newark, David McDonald of Newark, Kevin (Kristina) McDonald of Waterloo and Mark (Felicia) McDonald of Newark; many grandchildren and several great grandchildren; his siblings Arlene Hale of Palm Coast, Fl, Beverly (George) Hardy of Dayton, OH, William (Donna) of AZ, and Barbara Herne of Newark; many nieces and nephews. He was predecease by a son Clinton. Friends may call Saturday (April 19th) from 11 am to 1 pm at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, NY where a funeral service will follow at 1 PM. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 333 Westmoreland Drive, Rochester, New York 14620. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com