McDonald, Debra J.

NORTH ROSE: Age 63, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. She was full of life and energy. She loved her family and friends more than anything. Deb was always ready to lend a hand to help anyone at any time. Her generosity was known by all. Deb loved the outdoors and was always active. Her mind and hands were never still. Whether she was designing and building an elaborate deck or treehouse for her grandchildren or zipping through the stores late at night with friends to find the perfect gifts for all, she was always busy. Deb was a hard worker and loved her job and her customers. She strived to make each one feel special. Deb always gave her all to every project. She also loved opening her home to friends for her famous “Deb’s weekend.”

Deb especially cherished her grandchildren and made it a priority to attend every single event she could. The kids always loved her surprise visits when she showed up with some kind of treat for them-whether it was homemade cookies, cheesecakes or a little special item she found just for them. Deb’s people were most important to her.

Deb is survived by her daughter, Sara (Charles) Boogaard; grandchildren, Avery, Greyson and Reagan Boogaard; significant other, Mark O’Neil; parents, Janice (Mayou) and Dean Sheffield; siblings Ronda (Andy) Bruce and Gary (Kim) Sheffield and nieces Melissa and Jamie Bruce, Tesla (Kyle) Woods, Samantha Sheffield and nephew Jonathan Sheffield, along with her beloved dog Anna and grand puppies Dessie and Sky.

Due to Deb’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Holding onto Hope at PO Box 285, Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.