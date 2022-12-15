McDonald, Lois Ellen

LYONS: Lois Ellen McDonald, joined the angels on Friday, December 9, 2022, with family by her side.

Lois was born in Batavia, New York on February 25, 1929, the daughter of the late William Moore and Mildred Putney. Lois was a front desk manager at Sheraton in Newark. She also worked for 30 years as a CNA in a nursing home in Florida.

Lois loved waiting on and helping others. She will be remembered for her kind and generous way. She also loved her family and her cats tremendously.

Mrs. McDonald is survived by children; one daughter Lisa (Howard Jr.) Albrecht Lyons; a son Scott (Misty Winter) McDonald of Newark; two grandchildren Michael (Amanda) McDonald, and Alexis Albrecht; three great grandchildren Caitlyn, Bryce, and Owen McDonald and too many others to list who loved she dearly. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years. Floyd McDonald, two brothers Jim and David Moore

