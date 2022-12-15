Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 16th 2022, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

McDonald, Lois Ellen

by WayneTimes.com
December 15, 2022

LYONS: Lois Ellen McDonald, joined the angels on Friday, December 9, 2022, with family by her side.  

Lois was born in Batavia, New York on February 25, 1929, the daughter of the late William Moore and Mildred Putney.  Lois was a front desk manager at Sheraton in Newark.  She also worked for 30 years as a CNA in a nursing home in Florida.

Lois loved waiting on and helping others.  She will be remembered for her kind and generous way.  She also loved her family and her cats tremendously. 

Mrs. McDonald is survived by children;  one daughter Lisa (Howard Jr.) Albrecht Lyons; a son Scott (Misty Winter) McDonald of Newark; two grandchildren Michael (Amanda) McDonald, and Alexis Albrecht; three great grandchildren Caitlyn, Bryce,  and Owen McDonald and too many others to list who loved she dearly. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years. Floyd McDonald, two brothers Jim and David Moore

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Dierks, Anna A.

NEWARK: Anna A. Dierks, age 99, died on Tuesday December 13, 2022.  Anna grew up on a farm and attended a one room schoolhouse in her youth. She graduated from Business School. Often talked about her youth, classmates, and life experiences. After graduating business school she worked for Chrysler Corporation. After her marriage to Casey, […]

Read More
McDonald, Lois Ellen

LYONS: Lois Ellen McDonald, joined the angels on Friday, December 9, 2022, with family by her side.   Lois was born in Batavia, New York on February 25, 1929, the daughter of the late William Moore and Mildred Putney.  Lois was a front desk manager at Sheraton in Newark.  She also worked for 30 years as a CNA […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square