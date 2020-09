LYONS: Tucker was born on Friday, September 11, 2020 to Mark and Felicia “Pollay” McDonald in Rochester, NY and sadly entered into eternal rest that same day. He is predeceased by his sister Sabrina, and his paternal grandfather Clint McDonald. He is survived by his parents; maternal grandparents, Dawn and Chuck Pollay; paternal grandmother Helen McDonald; extended family and friends. All services will be private. To light a candle, or leave a condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.