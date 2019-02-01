McDonough, Fredrick R. 

MACEDON: Age 96, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 30, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1923, in Rochester, NY to the late Edward and Margaret “Phillips” McDonough. For several years, he owned and operated Corky’s Tavern on Wayneport Road, in Macedon, NY, with his late wife Cora McDonough. Fred served our country as a paratrooper in the United States Army during WWII and had served in Okinawa. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart. He honored the American flag by raising and lowering it every day in memory of those who serviced alongside him. Fred enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a true Irishman who enjoyed laughter, spirits and fun. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, camping bowling and many other activities. Fred is survived by his four daughters, Diane Naus, Donna Beverly, Linda McDonough and Tina Brown; step-sons, Robert Thompson and Clifford Thompson; step-daughters, Sandi Grant and June Jones; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 10AM at the Creation Chapel at White Haven Memorial Park, Marsh Road, Pittsford, NY where entombment will follow. Please visit the tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to light a candle, share a condolence, or upload a photo.