McElhinny, Cathleen S. “Cathy”

WILLIAMSON: Cathy passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at age 64. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Gloria Horn.

Cathy is survived by her husband of 33 years, Scott McElhinny; sons, Richard (Meghan Lantry) McElhinny and Sean (Stacy Mee) McElhinny; grandson, Jameson; siblings, Christine (John) Towne, Carin (Doug) Switzer, Curtis (Cindy) Horn, Chester (Ana) Horn, Charles Horn, and Connie King; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 1-4 PM & 6-9 PM on Tuesday (April 27) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519 To best accommodate family and friends, please reserve a time to visit by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday (April 28), 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Cathy will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

