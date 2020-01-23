Obituaries
McEwen, Carley S.
ONTARIO: Carley passed away on January 19, 2020 at age 41. All are welcome to celebrate Carley’s life from 4-8 PM on Monday (January 27) at Living Word Assembly of God, 2344 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY, where her memorial service will be held on Tuesday (January 28) at 11 AM. To leave the family an online condolence or to upload a photo of Carley, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
This Week in High School Sports
Pal-Mac Swim Team Division 2 FL League Champions
In the Division 2 showdown between the Pal-Mac and Marcus Whitman swim teams, The Red Raiders emerged victorious with a...
Efforts underway to mitigate further erosion on Sodus Bay’s Crescent Beach
High water and winter storms brought over three dozen volunteers from around Sodus Bay to join forces at Crescent Beach...
Recent Obituaries
Lerch, George A.
WILLIAMSON/SAVANNAH: Age 65, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Per George’s request there will be no services. George is survived...
Weber, Nancy Arlene (Calus)
WILLIAMSON: Left this physical world on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at the age of 67. She was born November 11,...
McEwen, Carley S.
ONTARIO: Carley passed away on January 19, 2020 at age 41. All are welcome to celebrate Carley’s life from 4-8...