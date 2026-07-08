McFaul, George Cyrus

Newark - George C. McFaul, 77, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2026, after a brief illness.

George was born on Wednesday, June 8, 1949, in Newark, New York, the son of the late Stanley and Ruth E. (Lowley) McFaul. He was a 1968 graduate of Newark High School and also attended Rochester Institute of Technology, graduating in 1981. George spent more than two decades as a toolmaker with Garlock Technologies.

An avid outdoorsman, George found great enjoyment in hunting, gardening, bird watching, and gunsmithing. He was deeply committed to service and fellowship throughout his life, earning the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 122 in Newark as a member of the Class of 1967. George was a Life Member of the National Eagle Scout Association, the National Rifle Association, the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, the Empire State Arms Collectors Association, the Whittington Center Gun Club, and the Wayne County Historical Society. He was also a member of the New York State Muzzle Loaders Association, a Trustee of Ontario Rod & Gun Club, and the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society. A dedicated Freemason, George was a member and Past Master of Newark Lodge #83 F &A.M. and was also a member of Marion Lodge #926 F.&A.M. George loved and treasured his dogs Greta & Abby

George will be remembered by his daughter, Amanda McFaul; and his son, John McFaul; three nieces and one nephew; many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

George was predeceased by his brother, Nelson McFaul and a sister, Isabell Nelson.

The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. George’s graveside service will remain private at East Palmyra Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please, consider donations to the Ontario Rod & Gun Club, 2523 Trimble Rd, Ontario, NY 14519, Pine of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY 14519 or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com