McHale, James J. III

SAN FRANCISCO/NEWARK: James “Jim” McHale, 65, passed away unexpectedly in his San Francisco home on March 27, 2023.

Jim was born on January 6, 1958, to Rita Stepner McHale and James J. McHale, Jr., in Newark, NY. He attended St. Michael’s School and Newark High School, graduating in 1975. After traveling extensively in the late 70s and early 80s and living in Boston for several years, Jim enrolled in the University at Buffalo, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration. He moved to San Francisco in 1991 to begin his career as a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Planner.

Shortly after arriving in San Francisco, Jim met his future wife, Hiroko Goto. The couple married in 1993 and had a daughter, Kei Marie, in 1997.

In San Francisco, Jim worked initially for Peat Marwick and Ernst and Young followed by stints at California Foundation for Medical Care and Kaiser Permanente, before launching his own independent tax practice in 1998, McHale Financial, with his wife and business partner, Hiroko.

Jim had an irrepressible zest for life, a razor-sharp wit, and a wonderful sense of humor, and he brought fun and laughter to every situation. Jim loved to talk and meet people and always made a special effort to connect with everyone he met, from the UPS driver to his many clients and associates, to his fellow dog-lovers at the dog park. He loved a challenge and strove to become the best version of himself, both mentally and physically, in every area of his life. He trained to set a Guinness Book record for the longest held abdominal plank, took a mental math class for fun, and finished the New York Times crossword puzzle every day, among an endless list of other challenges. He touched so many lives, and he will be missed beyond words.

Jim was predeceased by his father, James, in 2011, and his mother, Rita, in 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Hiroko, and daughter, Kei McHale (Omar Rochdi) of Marrakech, Morocco, his siblings and their families: Mary McHale (Joseph Castellano) of Glen Head, NY and their children, Cecilia and Claire; Maureen Burke (David) of Atlanta, Ga. and their children, John, Daniel, and Shauna; Kathleen Tanea (Tim) of Newark, NY and their children, Christopher and Sarah; Matthew (Andrea) of Malta, NY and their children, Connor and Daniel; and Sheila McHale-Alvares (Kevin) of Victor, NY and their children, Emma and James. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Fumiko Goto, and brother, Yoshiaki Goto (Miharu) of Tochigi, Japan and their children Kazufumi, Shiho, and Mina, along with many dear friends in New York, California, Japan and beyond.

A Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated at St. Michael Church in Newark, on July 8, 2023 at 11 AM.