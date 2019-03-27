McIntyre, Nellie

LYONS: Nellie McIntyre, a long time resident of the Lyons area, died Sunday the 3rd of March at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC. Nellie was born August 17th 1938 in Newark NY. Nellie received her degree in medical administration and worked as a unit secretary at Clifton Springs Hospital until relocating to Charleston, SC were she worked as a unit secretary at MUSC Hospital Eye Center until she retired in 2014. Nellie was a longtime member of the Eastern Stars were she loved good food and socializing with her friends. Nellie also loved to travel & spend time with her family, crochet and had a smile that could light up a room. Nellie is survived by her husband, William McIntyre, brother, Marshall Blann, Son, Charles McIntyre, Son, David McIntyre, Son Glen McIntyre, Son Matthew McIntyre and beautiful grandchildren, all who brought her great joy. A grave Side Memorial will be held August 16th 2019, 1 pm at South Lyons Cemetery.