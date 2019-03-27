Obituaries
McIntyre, Nellie
LYONS: Nellie McIntyre, a long time resident of the Lyons area, died Sunday the 3rd of March at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC. Nellie was born August 17th 1938 in Newark NY. Nellie received her degree in medical administration and worked as a unit secretary at Clifton Springs Hospital until relocating to Charleston, SC were she worked as a unit secretary at MUSC Hospital Eye Center until she retired in 2014. Nellie was a longtime member of the Eastern Stars were she loved good food and socializing with her friends. Nellie also loved to travel & spend time with her family, crochet and had a smile that could light up a room. Nellie is survived by her husband, William McIntyre, brother, Marshall Blann, Son, Charles McIntyre, Son, David McIntyre, Son Glen McIntyre, Son Matthew McIntyre and beautiful grandchildren, all who brought her great joy. A grave Side Memorial will be held August 16th 2019, 1 pm at South Lyons Cemetery.
Latest News
Consumers should soon see benefit of Fed’s patience on rates
By Stan Choe Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) So much for those worries about rising interest rates. Just a few...
Board of Supervisors recognizes local athletes
Williamson High School presents “The Music Man”
The Williamson High School Drama Club will present Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man” on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March...
Recent Obituaries
McIntyre, Nellie
LYONS: Nellie McIntyre, a long time resident of the Lyons area, died Sunday the 3rd of March at Forsyth Medical...
Cooper, Dorothy M.
NEWARK: Dottie Cooper, 93, died Monday (March 25, 2019) at the Newark Manor Nursing Home. Dottie was born in Newark...
Straight, Dorothy Wilcox
COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE: Dorothy Mildred Wilcox Straight, 88, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at her residence in Columbia, Tennessee. Born February...