McIntyre, Raymond Edward

NEWARK: Raymond McIntyre, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

A private service will be held for the family at a later date.

Memorials in his name may be made to DeMay Living Center, Activities, 100 Sunset Dr., Newark, NY 14513.

He was born in Newark, on February 22, 1948 the son of the late Curtis and Dorothy Verdehem McIntyre. He was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1966. For many years he was a meat cutter at the Star Market. He later collaborated with his wife Paula at Bug Busters. He was a member of the Phelps American Legion and the Newark B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge #1249. Raymond was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be remembered for his kindness, quiet strength, and unwavering love for his family.

Raymond’s family and friends will remember him for his warmth, sense of humor, and the many ways he made life better for those around him. His memory will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Paula McIntyre; his daughter, Stacy (Michelle Marino) McIntyre; his son, Paul (Carol) McIntyre; and his cherished grandchildren, Curtis and Charlotte McIntyre; many nieces and nephews.

