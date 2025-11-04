McKay, John F. 

NEWARK: John F. McKay, 77, passed away on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at the Newark Manor.

Friends are in invited to call on Friday, November 7, 2025 from 4-7 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY.

Memorials in his name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

John was born in Rochester on November 27, 1947 the son of the late Floyd and Ann Hall McKay. He earned his Bachelors degree in Business from Northeastern University. He previously played football at the University of Pittsburgh. He had been a member of the Newark Elks Lodge, Newark Country Club and the American Legion War Dads. He loved playing cards. His time on Lake Champlain were some of his best memories.

John is survived by his wife of 55 years Carol Hurley McKay; two sons John and Nicholas McKay; four grandchildren Nate, Elle, Jilliahnna and Grayson; a sister Melissa McKay Hood.

