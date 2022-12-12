McKeon, Kevin P. 

MARION: Entered into rest peacefully on December 10, 2022 at age 56 surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his parents: John (Jack) and Joyce H. McKeon; son: Matthew Williams.

Kevin was a well-known and respected police officer serving in the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for 7 years and finishing his career for 20 years in the Greece Police Department. He had a love for farming and owned his own apple farm for 10 years. Kevin was an avid hunter who most loved hunting with his daughter. He also loved riding his bicycle with Diane and competing in Triathlons. Kevin had so many friends that were important to him that he would go above and beyond and do anything for them.

Survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Diane; children: Makenna (Gage) VanHout and Tonya (Bryan) Ross; grandchildren: Colson, Deacon, and Jackson VanHout, and Peyton Ross; siblings: Jon R. McKeon and Karen (Richard Jones) McKeon Bastedo; father in law: Clifford (Joyce) DeMay; mother in law: Ruth (Robert) Gillette; sister in law: Dulce (Mark) Gelina; brothers in law: James (Ellen) and Andrew (Kim) DeMay; many extended family members and countless friends.

A celebration of Kevins’ life will be held on (Thursday) December 15, 2022 at 12pm at Williamson Driftriders Snowmobile Club: 7639 N. Centenary Road, Sodus, NY. Casual dress attire has been requested by family.

Donations to Williamson Central Schools, Attn: SSgt. Matthew J. Williams Scholarship Fund: P.O. Box 900, Williamson, NY 14589. Family has requested no flowers.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfunerahomeny.com