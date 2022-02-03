McKinney, Agnes “Aggie” 

CLYDE: Agnes “Aggie” McKinney went home to the Lord peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 29th, 2021 at the age of 90.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clyde, NY. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Jude’s Children’s hospital in honor of Agnes.

She was born in Clyde, NY on June 20, 1931. Clyde was her home and she was a devout and committed member of St John’s parish community. Growing up on a farm during the Great Depression, Agnes learned the importance of faith, family, and hard work. She devoted her time and prayer to those in need. Any visitor could rely on a good story, a prayer for their wellbeing, and a hot meal – homemade ravioli was her specialty. Agnes was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother to six children, aunt, grandmother, and faithful friend to many.

She is preceded in death by her parents Michael and Tinella (Salerno) Montemorano, her husband Wendell “Mac” McKinney, her siblings Pasquale and Santo Montemorano, and her children Faye Lee and Wendell McKinney, her granddaughter-in-law Shannon Holtz Crawford. She is survived by her children June (Ken) Crawford of Newark, Judy (Kelly) Tate of Tarzan TX, Martin (Charlene) McKinney of Clyde, and Daniel (Lynn) McKinney of Clyde, her sister Jean (Leo) Vetter of North Rose, eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, son-in-law Bobby Lee of Nashville TN and daughter-in-law Diane McKinney of Clyde, and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home