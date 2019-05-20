McKinney-Lee, Faye Ann

CLYDE/NASHVILLE: Faye Ann McKinney-Lee, age 54, earned her wings and went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2019. She conquered the end of life with grace, humor, and unwavering faith. Faye was born in Clyde, NY on April 28, 1965. She moved to Florida upon completing high school where she met her future husband Bobby. After a 5 year courtship, they were happily married for 27 years. Their only daughter Chelsea, Faye’s “one and only” as she called her, was born in 1992, and has been her greatest joy ever since. Together Faye, Bobby, and Chelsea relocated to Nashville, TN where she spent her last 20 years. After being diagnosed with a life-threatening chronic illness in 2000, Faye asked God to allow her to live to see Chelsea graduate high school. She expressed so much gratitude to God for granting that wish and cherished nearly another decade of life to follow. Faye was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend to many. Overwhelming kindness and complete selflessness were only a couple of Faye’s trademarks. Faye never failed to welcome family, friends, and complete strangers with a soft smile, a hot cup of coffee, and a compassionate heart. She is survived by husband Bobby Lee of Nashville, TN; daughter Chelsea Lee of Nashville, TN; mother Agnes McKinney of Clyde, NY; siblings: June (Ken) Crawford of Newark, NY; Dan (Lynn) McKinney of Clyde, NY; Judy (Kelly) Tate of Tarzan, TX; Martin McKinney of Clyde, NY. She was preceded in death by her father Wendell McKinney Sr. and her brother Wendell McKinney Jr. Calling hours at will be Thursday May 23 4-7 pm at Pusateri -Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St. Clyde with a service on Friday May 24 , 10 am at St. Joseph the Worker ( St. John’s ) Clyde. Faye asked that in her memory, you pay it forward with an act of kindness for someone else or a donation to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Pusateri- Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com