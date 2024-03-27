McKinney, Patricia A. 

NEWARK: Age 81, Patricia A. McKinney, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.
Friends and family can call from 11am to 1pm on Tuesday, April 2nd at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St in Newark. A funeral service will follow calling hours at 1 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.
Patricia was born in Newark, on January 9, 1943, the daughter of the late Angelo and Angeline Salatino Pizzirusso. She was graduate of Newark Senior High School, Class of 1961. She retired from Exxon Mobil in Macedon.
She is survived by her husband Greg McKinney; two sons Christopher (Deborah) MacWilliams and Stephen (Cathy) MacWilliams; four grandchildren Gabriel, Michelle, Tristian and Brett; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Roy Pizzitrusso.
CLIFTON SPRINGS: Entered into rest on March 21, 2024 at the age of 64. He is predeceased by his parents, John Sr. and Alice Pelton; daughter, Jaime Milke. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary; daughter, Cindy Iannone; sons, Timothy Hotel and Lewis (Shawny) Milks; grandson, Christopher Iannone; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and […]
SODUS: Eura L. Lee went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday March 23, 2024. Eura was born April 13, 1944, in Auburndale, Florida to the late Reatha Mae Henry. Eura Lee moved to New York and began her life with late husband, Robert Lee on December 25, 1964. She began […]