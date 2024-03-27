McKinney, Patricia A. 

NEWARK: Age 81, Patricia A. McKinney, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends and family can call from 11am to 1pm on Tuesday, April 2nd at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St in Newark. A funeral service will follow calling hours at 1 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

Patricia was born in Newark, on January 9, 1943, the daughter of the late Angelo and Angeline Salatino Pizzirusso. She was graduate of Newark Senior High School, Class of 1961. She retired from Exxon Mobil in Macedon.

She is survived by her husband Greg McKinney; two sons Christopher (Deborah) MacWilliams and Stephen (Cathy) MacWilliams; four grandchildren Gabriel, Michelle, Tristian and Brett; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Roy Pizzitrusso.

